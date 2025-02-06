VALVOLINE Earnings Results: $VVV Reports Quarterly Earnings

VALVOLINE ($VVV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $414,300,000, beating estimates of $403,993,626 by $10,306,374.
VALVOLINE Insider Trading Activity
VALVOLINE insiders have traded $VVV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CHARLES M SONSTEBY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $395,000
- JULIE MARIE O'DANIEL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $102,767
- LORI ANN FLEES (President & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,100
- ROBERT TRAVIS DOBBINS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,914 shares for an estimated $76,560
VALVOLINE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of VALVOLINE stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 2,057,492 shares (-31.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $86,106,040
- JUNTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,407,191 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,890,943
- WASATCH ADVISORS LP added 1,398,310 shares (+16.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $58,519,273
- GENEVA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 780,644 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,669,951
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 642,847 shares (+77.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $26,903,146
- TIMESSQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 570,550 shares (+766.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,642,499
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 484,931 shares (-78.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $20,294,362
