VALVOLINE Earnings Results: $VVV Reports Quarterly Earnings

VALVOLINE ($VVV) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.32 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $414,300,000, beating estimates of $403,993,626 by $10,306,374.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $VVV stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

VALVOLINE Insider Trading Activity

VALVOLINE insiders have traded $VVV stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $VVV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CHARLES M SONSTEBY purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $395,000

JULIE MARIE O'DANIEL (Chief Legal Officer) sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $102,767

LORI ANN FLEES (President & CEO) purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $99,100

ROBERT TRAVIS DOBBINS (Chief Technology Officer) sold 1,914 shares for an estimated $76,560

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

VALVOLINE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 215 institutional investors add shares of VALVOLINE stock to their portfolio, and 188 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.