Valvoline Delivers 11% Revenue Growth Last Quarter as $11 Million Stake Becomes 6% Portfolio Bet

Vision One bought 393,303 shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value rose by $11.43 million, reflecting the new stake and stock price movements.

The Valvoline stake accounts for 6.41% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners, LP disclosed a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV), acquiring 393,303 shares in an estimated $11.43 million trade.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated February 17, 2026, Vision One Management Partners reported a new position in Valvoline, purchasing 393,303 shares. The quarter-end value of the stake was $11.43 million, a figure that incorporates both trading activity and share price changes.

What else to know

This was a new position for Vision One, representing 6.41% of reportable 13F AUM as of December 31, 2025.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE:HXL: $40.36 million (22.6% of AUM) NYSE:NGVT: $27.09 million (15.2% of AUM) NYSE:TNC: $25.40 million (14.3% of AUM) NYSE:CC: $20.28 million (11.4% of AUM) NASDAQ:POWL: $19.59 million (11.0% of AUM)

As of February 18, 2026, Valvoline shares were priced at $38.88, up 1.9% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 10.35 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2/18/26) $38.88 Market capitalization $4.95 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.76 billion Net income (TTM) $86.30 million

Company snapshot

Valvoline offers lubricants, antifreeze/coolants, automotive chemicals, filters, batteries, and operates instant oil change service centers.

The company generates revenue through the sale of automotive maintenance products and services across owned and franchised quick-lube locations, as well as distribution to OEMs and third-party retailers.

It serves individual vehicle owners, car dealers, general repair shops, and commercial clients globally, with a primary focus on North America.

Valvoline is a leading provider of automotive maintenance products and services with a global footprint and a strong presence in North America. The company leverages its established retail network and franchise model to deliver consistent revenue streams from both product sales and recurring service visits. Its diversified product portfolio and extensive quick-lube service network position it competitively within the automotive aftermarket sector.

What this transaction means for investors

Automotive maintenance is not flashy, but it throws off steady cash in almost any economy. That consistency looks increasingly attractive when growth elsewhere is uneven. In its first quarter, Valvoline reported sales of $462 million, up 11% year over year, while systemwide store sales climbed 13% to $924 million. Same-store sales rose 5.8%, and adjusted EBITDA increased 14% to $117.4 million.



The company added 200 net stores in the quarter, including 162 from the Breeze acquisition, bringing its total footprint to 2,380 locations. That network expansion matters because the model blends company-operated and franchised stores, creating recurring royalty streams and operating leverage as volumes grow.



Within a portfolio heavily tilted toward industrial and materials names like Hexcel, Ingevity, and Tronox, this position introduces a steadier, consumer-facing services business. At 6% of reported assets, it’s not dominant, but it is meaningful.



For long-term investors, the takeaway is simple. This is a cash-generating, unit-growth story with margin expansion potential. If management continues compounding store count and same-store sales in the mid-single digits, patient shareholders could see durable value creation beyond short-term market swings.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Hexcel and Tennant. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

