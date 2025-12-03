Valvoline Closes Breeze Autocare Deal, Boosts Growth Strategy

Valvoline Inc.VVV recently announced that it has completed the acquisition of Breeze Autocare, a provider of automotive quick lube and other preventive maintenance services, operating nearly 200 stores mainly under the Oil Changers brand. The deal was announced in February 2025.

The buyout immediately expands Valvoline’s preventive-maintenance network, expanding its North American footprint to more than 2,200 locations as it advances toward its long-term goal of operating in over 3,500 stores across North American markets. Under the deal terms, Valvoline acquired the business for approximately $625 million in cash.

Valvoline noted that the addition of Breeze Autocare’s operations strengthens its reach and aligns with its strategy to accelerate network growth through high-quality, service-focused acquisitions. Integrating the Oil Changers stores enhances Valvoline’s ability to serve more customers, strengthening its signature 15-minute, stay-in-your-car oil change model, while also reinforcing its position as a leading automotive-services provider. Breeze Autocare’s leadership described the closing as an exciting step that brings its experienced teams and strong customer relationships under the Valvoline banner.

Valvoline, in February 2025, stated that the purchase price reflects a 10.7x multiple on Breeze Autocare’s adjusted EBITDA, with the deal expected to be EPS-neutral in the first year but accretive over time. Valvoline will fund the acquisition through a new Term Loan B, pause share repurchases and target a rating agency-adjusted 2.5x–3.5x net leverage within 24 months of closing, underscoring confidence in meaningful synergy capture and long-term growth.

It also highlighted that this acquisition supports its long-term growth plans and expands the scale at which it delivers consistent, efficient and trusted automotive maintenance services across North America.

Shares of VVV are down 22.4% over the last year against its industry’s 12.5% rise.

