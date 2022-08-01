Valvoline Announces Sale Of Global Products Business; Reports Prelim. Q3 Adj. EPS Of $0.58

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has reached a definitive agreement with Aramco for the sale of Valvoline's Global Products business for $2.65 billion. The company said the sale will successfully complete separation of Global Products and Retail Services businesses transforming Valvoline into a pure-play automotive service provider. Upon completion of the sale, Valvoline expects to use the majority of the anticipated net after-tax cash proceeds of approximately $2.25 billion to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases, with the remaining portion used for debt reduction and to invest in growth opportunities in the Retail Services business.

Valvoline expects Retail Services sales of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal 2022, an increase of more than 20% from fiscal 2021.

Valvoline also reported preliminary third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 and adjusted EBITDA of $180 million. Preliminary reported net income was $99 million and diluted EPS was $0.55. Preliminary revenue was $957 million, for the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.56 on revenue of $935.2 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

