Markets
VVV

Valvoline Announces Sale Of Global Products Business; Reports Prelim. Q3 Adj. EPS Of $0.58

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Valvoline Inc. (VVV) has reached a definitive agreement with Aramco for the sale of Valvoline's Global Products business for $2.65 billion. The company said the sale will successfully complete separation of Global Products and Retail Services businesses transforming Valvoline into a pure-play automotive service provider. Upon completion of the sale, Valvoline expects to use the majority of the anticipated net after-tax cash proceeds of approximately $2.25 billion to accelerate the return of capital to shareholders through share repurchases, with the remaining portion used for debt reduction and to invest in growth opportunities in the Retail Services business.

Valvoline expects Retail Services sales of approximately $1.5 billion in fiscal 2022, an increase of more than 20% from fiscal 2021.

Valvoline also reported preliminary third quarter adjusted EPS of $0.58 and adjusted EBITDA of $180 million. Preliminary reported net income was $99 million and diluted EPS was $0.55. Preliminary revenue was $957 million, for the quarter.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.56 on revenue of $935.2 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VVV

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular