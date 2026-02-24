Valvoline Adds 200 Stores, Grows Sales 11%, but One Fund Still Sold Off $67 Million in Stock

Key Points

Wasatch Advisors sold 2,082,251 shares of Valvoline in the fourth quarter; the estimated trade size was $66.85 million.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value decreased by $130.56 million, reflecting both trading activity and share price movement.

The post-sale stake was 8,143,960 shares valued at $236.66 million.

Wasatch Advisors cut its holding in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) by 2,082,251 shares in the fourth quarter, an estimated $66.85 million trade based on quarterly average pricing, according to a February 12, 2026, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 12, 2026, Wasatch Advisors reduced its position in Valvoline by 2,082,251 shares during the fourth quarter of 2025. The estimated transaction value was $66.85 million based on the average closing price in the quarter. The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $130.56 million, a figure that reflects both trading and market price changes.

What else to know

Wasatch Advisors LP’s Valvoline stake now represents 1.4% of reportable 13F AUM following this sale.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: HQY: $603.68 million (3.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: ENSG: $494.48 million (2.9% of AUM) NYSE: RBC: $449.93 million (2.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: NVMI: $439.43 million (2.6% of AUM) NYSE: FOUR: $426.87 million (2.5% of AUM)

As of February 24, 2026, shares of Valvoline were priced at about $39, up about 6% over the past year and underperforming the S&P 500’s roughly 13% gain in the same period.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $39 Market capitalization $5 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.76 billion Net income (TTM) $86.30 million

Company snapshot

Valvoline offers lubricants, antifreeze/coolants, automotive chemicals, filters, batteries, and operates branded quick-lube service centers.

The firm generates revenue through manufacturing, marketing, and retailing automotive maintenance products and services across global markets.

It serves individual vehicle owners, automotive service shops, car dealers, and commercial clients in North America and internationally.

Valvoline Inc. is a leading provider of automotive maintenance products and quick-lube services, operating a broad network of branded service centers and distributing products worldwide. The company leverages its established brand and extensive distribution channels to address the needs of both retail and commercial customers. Its integrated model and global reach support a competitive position in the automotive aftermarket sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This move contrasts with Valvoline’s recently solid quarterly earnings. The firm just posted first-quarter revenue of $462 million, up 11% year over year, with system-wide same-store sales climbing 5.8% and 200 net store additions in the quarter. Meanwhile, adjusted EBITDA rose 14% to $117 million.



Still, the stock has gained only about 6% over the past year, lagging the broader market with plenty of volatile bouts in the middle. Against that backdrop, trimming a mid-sized position to roughly 1.4% of assets looks more like rebalancing than a fundamental call.



Within the broader portfolio, top holdings skew toward higher-growth healthcare and tech names. Valvoline, by contrast, is a steady operator built on recurring maintenance demand and disciplined network expansion. The Breeze acquisition added scale, and management reiterated confidence in its growth, but investors have still been wary over integration costs and margin pressure.



Ultimately, this is a cash-generating, store-expanding business in a resilient niche, and if you believe in the durability of preventive auto maintenance and the franchise-led growth model, modest underperformance may be an opportunity, and not a warning sign.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends RBC Bearings and Shift4 Payments. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

