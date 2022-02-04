Valve maker Neles's quarterly earnings miss forecast

Banking

Finnish valve maker Neles reported a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Friday but said it expects demand to pick up in the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

Neles said October-December operating profit rose to 23.6 million euros ($27.04 million) from 18.5 million euros a year earlier, missing a consensus estimate of 25.5 million euros in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.8728 euros)

