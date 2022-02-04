Valve maker Neles predicts demand upturn in first half

Adds detail and CEO quote

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Finnish industrial valve maker Neles reported a smaller than expected rise in fourth-quarter operating profit on Friday but said it expects demand to pick up in the next six months as the COVID-19 pandemic eases.

"The pulp, paper and bioproducts business continued to be strong and we continued to win new projects," Chief Executive Simo Saaskilahti said, though he expects logistics problems and component shortage to continue to pose risks during the first half of 2022.

Neles said October-December operating profit rose to 23.6 million euros ($27.04 million) from 18.5 million euros a year earlier, missing a consensus estimate of 25.5 million euros in a poll provided by the company.

Order intake beat estimates, growing by 27% to 170.4 million euros, while quarterly sales were in line with expectations after rising 12% to 174.2 million euros.

Finnish engineering group Valmed had planned to buy Neles in the first quarter of this year but on Thursday suggested that the deal could be delayed by regulatory processes.

