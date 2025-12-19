VALU's Q2 Earnings Flat Y/Y, Gains on Strong EAM Trust Contributions

Shares of Value Line, Inc. VALU have gained 3.6% since the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended Oct. 31, 2025. This compares to the S&P 500 index’s 1.7% decline over the same time frame. Over the past month, the stock has gained 8.9% compared with the S&P 500’s 2.9% growth.

For the fiscal second quarter of 2026, Value Line reported earnings per share (EPS) of 60 cents, matching the prior year’s quarter.

Total publishing revenues of $8.6 million represented a 3.2% decline from the $8.8 million reported in the year-ago period. The drop was driven by decreases in both major revenue streams: investment periodicals and related publications fell to $6.1 million (from $6.2 million), while copyright fees slipped to $2.5 million (from $2.7 million).

Despite the top-line contraction, net income remained essentially flat at $5.68 million, compared to $5.69 million a year earlier.

Investment Performance Supports Bottom Line

A key contributor to steady earnings despite lower publishing revenue was a strong performance from Value Line’s equity interests in EAM Trust, which delivered $5.2 million in revenues and profits for the quarter, up from $4.6 million a year ago, an 11.3% increase. This included $4.6 million from the company’s non-voting revenue interest and $0.6 million from its non-voting profits interest.

Additionally, investment gains totaled $1.2 million, flat from the prior year, supported by $0.4 million in unrealized gains on equity holdings. Dividend and interest income remained stable at a combined $0.7 million.

Management Commentary

In the management discussion section, the company reiterated that Value Line’s core business remains focused on its proprietaryinvestment researchand analytics, which are marketed to both retail and institutional clients. The company emphasized its stable business model, supported by long-standing product lines like The Value Line Investment Survey and niche offerings such as the Climate Change Investing Service.

Management highlighted the company's continued reliance on recurring subscription revenue, with most products delivered digitally or in print via annual subscriptions. Though top-line growth has been pressured, the business continues to generate consistent profits, helped by disciplined cost control and income from its EAM Trust investment.

Drivers Behind Headline Results

A deeper look into the financials shows that total expenses remained relatively flat at $7 million during the quarter. Salaries and employee benefits, the largest expense category, slightly decreased to $3.5 million, while production and distribution costs were steady. This cost discipline helped mitigate the decline in publishing revenue.

Additionally, Value Line’s cash position improved, with cash and cash equivalents rising to $43.6 million, up from $34.1 million six months earlier, aided by strong operating cash flows of $8.5 million in the first half of fiscal 2026. Unearned revenues — an indicator of future subscription fulfillment — stood at $20.3 million, down slightly from $22.3 million in April 2025.

Other Developments

During the quarter, Value Line’s board approved a new share repurchase program authorizing up to $2 million in share buybacks. As of Oct. 31, 2025, the company had repurchased 4,194 shares during the quarter, bringing its total treasury stock to 594,672 shares, at an average cost of $26.68 per share. Notably, an additional 14,015 shares were repurchased on Nov. 17, 2025, at $37 per share via a private block offering.

