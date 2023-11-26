Valuetronics Holdings (SGX:BN2) Price Target Increased by 13.68% to 0.68

The average one-year price target for Valuetronics Holdings (SGX:BN2) has been revised to 0.68 / share. This is an increase of 13.68% from the prior estimate of 0.60 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.62 to a high of 0.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.22% from the latest reported closing price of 0.56 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Valuetronics Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BN2 is 0.01%, an increase of 0.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.83% to 7,198K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,772K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 2,648K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCVAX - Clearwater International Fund holds 470K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 255K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 21.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BN2 by 13.79% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 254K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

