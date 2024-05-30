Values Cultural Investment AGM Unanimous Support

Values Cultural Investment Limited (HK:1740) has released an update.

Values Cultural Investment Limited, in its recent Annual General Meeting, received unanimous support for all proposed resolutions, including the re-election of board members, approval of financial statements, and authorizations for share dealings. Shareholders voted 100% in favor of all items, with a total vote count of 316,002,000 votes for each resolution. The company’s board and directors were present at the meeting, wherein significant decisions such as the reappointment of auditors and the granting of mandates to issue and repurchase shares were also passed without opposition.

