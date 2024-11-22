News & Insights

Valuence Holdings Issues Stock Options for Growth

November 22, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Valuence Holdings, Inc. (JP:9270) has released an update.

Valuence Holdings Inc. has announced the issuance of stock acquisition rights to its directors and employees as a strategic move to motivate and align their interests with shareholders, aiming for medium- to long-term corporate growth. The company plans to distribute 15,000 shares through 150 units of stock acquisition rights, calculated at fair market value. This initiative is designed to enhance the group’s corporate value by encouraging stakeholder engagement.

