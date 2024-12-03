News & Insights

ValueMax Unveils New Digital Securities on ADDX

December 03, 2024 — 05:42 am EST

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

ValueMax Group Ltd. has launched its thirteenth series of 3-month digital securities commercial paper on the ADDX Exchange, with a competitive annual interest rate of 4.5%. The company aims to raise between S$10 million and S$50 million from accredited and institutional investors. This move highlights ValueMax’s strategic efforts to leverage digital securities for capital growth.

