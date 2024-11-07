News & Insights

ValueMax Group Raises S$15.62 Million from Digital Securities

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

ValueMax Group Ltd. successfully closed its 6-month Series 006 digital securities commercial paper issuance, raising S$15.62 million amid strong investor demand. These digital securities will soon be listed on the ADDX platform, signaling a promising development for the company’s financial strategy. Notably, key executives, including family members of the Executive Chairman, participated in the issuance.

