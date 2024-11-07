ValueMax Group Raises S$15.62 Million from Digital Securities

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

ValueMax Group Ltd. successfully closed its 6-month Series 006 digital securities commercial paper issuance, raising S$15.62 million amid strong investor demand. These digital securities will soon be listed on the ADDX platform, signaling a promising development for the company’s financial strategy. Notably, key executives, including family members of the Executive Chairman, participated in the issuance.

For further insights into SG:T6I stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.