ValueMax Completes Restructuring Ahead of Listing

ValueMax Group Limited has successfully completed its proposed restructuring, a strategic move in preparation for the planned listing of its entity, Well Chip, on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. This development follows a series of announcements made since November 2023, indicating a significant step forward for the Singapore-incorporated company. ValueMax promises to keep its shareholders informed about future developments regarding the upcoming listing.

