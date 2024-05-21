News & Insights

ValueMax Completes Restructuring Ahead of Listing

May 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EDT

ValueMax Group Ltd. (SG:T6I) has released an update.

ValueMax Group Limited has successfully completed its proposed restructuring, a strategic move in preparation for the planned listing of its entity, Well Chip, on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad. This development follows a series of announcements made since November 2023, indicating a significant step forward for the Singapore-incorporated company. ValueMax promises to keep its shareholders informed about future developments regarding the upcoming listing.

