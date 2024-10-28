ValueCommerce Reports Mixed Financial Performance in 2024

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. (JP:2491) has released an update.

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. reported a slight increase in net sales for the first nine months of 2024 compared to the previous year, despite declines in operating and ordinary income. The company anticipates further financial challenges by the end of the fiscal year, forecasting a decrease in both sales and income. ValueCommerce’s equity-to-asset ratio also saw a decline, reflecting a tighter financial position.

