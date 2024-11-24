ValueCommerce Plans Merger with Subsidiary Dynatech

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. (JP:2491) has released an update.

ValueCommerce Co., Ltd. is considering an absorption-type merger with its subsidiary Dynatech Inc. to enhance decision-making and resource allocation, aiming to expand its Travel Tech Business. The merger is planned for April 1, 2025, and is expected to have a minor impact on consolidated financial results. Further details will be announced as they are determined.

