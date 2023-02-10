US Markets
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 10, 2023 — 09:27 am EST

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday.

"We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said.

ValueAct did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com))

