ValueAct takes stake in Spotify

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday.

"We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said.

ValueAct did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

