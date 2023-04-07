US Markets

ValueAct says Seven & i did not answer questions in clear way

April 07, 2023 — 01:58 am EDT

Written by Kantaro Komiya for Reuters ->

TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - ValueAct Capital said on Friday that Seven & i Holdings 3382.T had failed to provide clear answers to the questions the activist fund sent to the Japanese retail giant.

"Seven & i did not answer any of the nine questions posed by ValueAct in a clear and specific way," ValueAct told Reuters, a day after Seven & i independent directors issued a statement to continue reviewing strategies.

"We look forward to providing shareholders the opportunity to vote for new directors who will put the company on a path towards a better future," said ValueAct, which owns a 4.4% stake in Seven & i.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

