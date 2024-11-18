ValueAct discloses Toast stake in amended 13F filing

In an amended 13F regulatory filing disclosing the firm’s holdings as of September 30, ValueAct Holdings disclosed that it held 15,482,200 shares of Toast (TOST) valued at $438,301,082.
