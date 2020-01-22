ValueAct CEO Jeff Ubben to step down - source

ValueAct Capital Partners LP's founder Jeff Ubben is stepping down as chief executive officer and will be replaced by the activist hedge fund's president, Mason Morfit, according to a source familiar with the matter.
