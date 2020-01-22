US Markets

ValueAct CEO Jeff Ubben to step down -FT

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

ValueAct Capital Partners LP's founder Jeff Ubben is stepping down as chief executive officer and will be replaced by the activist hedge fund's president, Mason Morfit, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

