US Markets
NYT

ValueAct Capital reports 6.7% stake in New York Times

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management on Thursday reported a stake of 6.7% in the New York Times Co, saying that the company's shares are undervalued.

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management on Thursday reported a stake of 6.7% in the New York Times Co NYT.N, saying that the company's shares are undervalued.

The New York Times did not respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYT AMG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular