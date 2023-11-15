News & Insights

ValueAct Capital builds stake in Disney - 13D Monitor

November 15, 2023 — 09:40 am EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Arsheeya Bajwa for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital has taken a stake in Walt Disney DIS.N, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

ValueAct built the position in recent months, the sources said, adding that the investment firm believes Disney’s theme parks and consumer products businesses alone are worth low $80s per share. The company's stock price climbed 1.52% in pre market trading to hover at $92.45.

ValueAct is the second activist investor to arrive at Disney after Nelson Peltz's Trian Fund Management last month signaled it would be pushing for multiple board seats after having abandoned a proxy fight earlier this year.

The new position was first reported by 13D Monitor.

