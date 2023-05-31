News & Insights

US Markets
AMG

ValueAct calls for private dialogue with Seven & i after losing board battle

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

May 31, 2023 — 10:46 pm EDT

Written by Rocky Swift and Makiko Yamazaki for Reuters ->

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - ValueAct Capital has called for private dialogue with Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd 3382.T after the U.S. hedge fund lost a public battle to change the leadership of the Japanese retail giant.

The fund, in a letter to shareholders dated Wednesday, said it looked forward to "private and constructive dialogue" with the operator of the 7-Eleven and Speedway convenience store chains.

Seven & i shareholders last week voted down all four of ValueAct's board nominees, dismissing the fund's attempt to replace President Ryuichi Isaka and other company leaders.

Still, ValueAct said the number of votes its nominees garnered showed clear desire for change, and that underperformance of Seven & i stock since the shareholder meeting indicated investor disappointment with the status quo.

"Now, all shareholders - including ValueAct - are in a position to hold the entire Board of Directors accountable," the fund said in its letter.

A Seven & i spokesperson on Thursday reiterated the firm's May 25 statement that said it would continue to listen to all shareholders.

(Reporting by Rocky Swift and Makiko Yamazaki in Tokyo; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((rocky.swift@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMG

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.