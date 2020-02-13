Value-Oriented Dividend Stocks Will Pay Investors Who Wait, Strategist Says

Many higher-yielding dividend stocks are facing short-term headwinds, owing to their value investing traits, according to Evercore ISI research, but the outlook is better over the longer term thanks to solid macroeconomic fundamentals.

That’s the conclusion of an Evercore ISI research noted dated Feb. 12.

Dennis DeBusschere, a quantitative strategist at the firm, notes that sustainable dividend-stock portfolios—that is, stocks with high yields, low payout ratios, and high dividend growth—were dragged lower in January in part by “value headwinds.”

The Russell 1000 Value Index was down 2% in January, compared with a 1.5% gain for the corresponding growth index. Indeed, higher-yielding stocks often fall into the value bucket because their stock prices are beaten down.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_05e74ab11de6bdbfbb23b794.json

Among the stocks that Evercore ISI classifies as sustainable dividend growth names are Phillips 66 (ticker: PSX), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and Pfizer (PFE). In January, those stocks fell about 16%, 4%, and 3%, respectively, according to FactSet.

Evercore ISI’s sustainable dividend-growth portfolios last month trailed their benchmarks across nearly every sector except for materials. Bank stocks in particular came under pressure in January, in part because lower yields hurt net-interest margins.

DeBusschere, however, noted that “fundamentals remain supportive of dividend-focused strategies,” and points to the 10-year U.S. Treasury note’s puny yield as a factor.

The 10-year Treasury note’s yield was recently at around 1.63%, down from 1.92% at the end of last year. The S&P 500’s yield, which has declined as stock prices have climbed, was at 1.8% recently and is more attractive than what the Treasury note offers.

DeBusschere also sees solid macro fundamentals: “With growth stable, global central banks committed to maintaining accommodative financial conditions, and consumption growth strong, we anticipate a medium-term rebound in yields,” he wrote.

He expects that higher bond yields would lead to the outperformance of sustainable dividend-growth stocks. In a scenario in which bond yields go higher and riskier assets are more coveted, investors have less desire for Treasuries and other government-issued bonds. (Bond prices and yields move in opposite directions.)

Of course, the coronavirus remains a big wild card for all stocks, not just those with growing dividends and high yields.

DeBusschere notes: “Dividend names are well positioned to benefit from the improving fundamental backdrop barring a global pandemic.”

Write to Lawrence C. Strauss at lawrence.strauss@barrons.com

