Value of U.S. commercial property slashed by 27%, Financial Times reports

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters) - The economic effects of the coronavirus are battering the U.S. commercial-backed securities market, raising the question of the value of hotels, malls, and other buildings that act as collateral for mortgages, according to a report in the Financial Times on Sunday.

Wells Fargo estimates that U.S. properties that have gotten into trouble are being written down by 27% on average, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/36cE4eE)

Declining appraisal values could hammer portfolio managers that have moved into the commercial mortgage-backed securities market in search for yield at a time when the Federal Reserve has indicated that it will keep benchmark yields near zero until 2023 at the earliest.

Hong Kong's commercial lenders on edge as building values tumble

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.