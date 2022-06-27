Value of Norway government petroleum assets rises, study shows

The value of the Norwegian government's direct investments in oil and natural gas fields is now estimated at 1,584 billion Norwegian crowns ($162 billion), an increase of 540 billion since 2020, the country's industry ministry said on Monday.

The estimated value of the assets known as SDFI, was based on a study by consultancy Rystad Energy, the ministry said.

