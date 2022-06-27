Value of Norway government petroleum assets rises, study shows

OSLO, June 27 (Reuters) - The value of the Norwegian government's direct investments in oil and natural gas fields is now estimated at 1,584 billion Norwegian crowns ($162 billion), an increase of 540 billion since 2020, the country's industry ministry said on Monday.

The estimated value of the assets known as SDFI, was based on a study by consultancy Rystad Energy, the ministry said.

($1 = 9.8052 Norwegian crowns)

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

