Value of Manuka Honey Plummets

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.

So what if you can't afford eggs anymore? Luxury honey is a steal.

Manuka honey, an expensive, especially viscous honey produced predominantly in New Zealand, experienced a pandemic bubble that has now burst in spectacular fashion, according to Bloomberg, leaving the market in a sticky oversupply situation... oh, bother.

Honeytrap

At this point, you've probably become numb to stories about pandemic darlings whose COVID-19-induced highs have come crashing down -- your Pelotons, your Carvanas. It's plain to see why these companies became super valuable during lockdowns and subsequently fell out of favor. In manuka honey's case, its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties led consumers to lap it up, and suppliers bulked up in response.

Pre-pandemic, manuka sold for around 100 times more than regular honey. After peaking in 2021, however, its price tag has oozed back down:

According to Bloomberg manuka honey's price peaked at NZ$64 per kilo, whereas a kilo last season cost NZ$13 -- that's a whopping 80% decrease.

Just as we're seeing a trend toward premiumization in the liquor market, the only manuka suppliers still treading water are those selling the most mind-bogglingly expensive products. To give you some flavor, one 230g jar of top-of-the-line manuka goes for £1,390 at Harrods in London. Maybe the worker bees should consider unionizing.

This might sting a little: While the pandemic had an ultimately deflating effect on manuka honey, a new vaccine might just help American bees. The US Department of Agriculture approved the first-ever vaccine for honeybees early in January, inoculating them against the highly contagious and sadly incurable foulbrood disease, hopefully boosting bee population numbers. Somebody better let Nicolas Cage know...

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.