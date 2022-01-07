US Markets

Value of Chile's copper exports jumps 21.9% in December, 40.6% in 2021

Natalia Ramos Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RODRIGO GARRIDO

SANTIAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chile, the world's largest copper producer, saw the value of its exports of the metal soar 21.9% in December and 40.6% in 2021, the central bank said on Friday, bolstered by strong prices.

The value of its copper shipments reached $4.91 billion last month and $53.42 billion in 2021 as a whole.

Copper prices hit record highs last year, supported by expectations for a strong global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However some experts believe that the metal will perform more weakly this year due to an increase in global supply.

Chile also reported a trade surplus of $520 million for December, the central bank said, up 21.7% year-on-year.

The Andean country posted a $10.9 billion surplus in 2021 overall, buoyed by copper exports. Chile had recorded a $18.37 billion deficit in 2020.

(Reporting by Natalia Ramos; Writing by Peter Frontini; Editing by Jason Neely and Jan Harvey)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

