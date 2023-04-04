Value of Canada building permits up 8.6% in February

April 4 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 8.6% in February from January, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the industrial and commercial components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with the largest increase recorded in Ontario.

Month on month (%)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

Total

+8.6

-3.7

-4.0 Residential

+7.9

-6.3

-6.6 Nonresidential

+9.8

+0.9

+0.7

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.