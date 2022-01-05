Value of Canada building permits up 6.8% in Nov
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits increased by 6.8% in November from October, with seven of the 10 provinces recording gains, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components. In the non-residential sector the industrial and commercial components rose but did not outweigh a decline in the institutional component.
Month on month (%)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)
Total
+6.8
+2.4
+1.3 Residential
+12.0
+0.6
-0.1 Nonresidential
-3.4
+6.3
+4.2
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast that the value of building permits would rise by 2.3% in November from October.
(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)
((Reuters Ottawa bureau +1 647 480 7891; david.ljunggren@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.