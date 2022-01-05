US Markets

Value of Canada building permits up 6.8% in Nov

The value of Canadian building permits increased by 6.8% in November from October, with seven of the 10 provinces recording gains, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components. In the non-residential sector the industrial and commercial components rose but did not outweigh a decline in the institutional component.

Month on month (%)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

Total

+6.8

+2.4

+1.3 Residential

+12.0

+0.6

-0.1 Nonresidential

-3.4

+6.3

+4.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast that the value of building permits would rise by 2.3% in November from October.

(Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by David Ljunggren)

