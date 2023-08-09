Value of Canada building permits up 6.1% in June

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.1% in June from May, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the industrial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in six provinces, with the largest increase recorded in British Columbia.

Month on month (%)

Jun May(rev) May(prev)

Total

+6.1 +12.6

+10.5 Residential

-1.8 +11.4

+8.5 Nonresidential +20.4 +14.8

+14.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.