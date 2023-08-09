News & Insights

Value of Canada building permits up 6.1% in June

August 09, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Reuters

Aug 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 6.1% in June from May, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the industrial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in six provinces, with the largest increase recorded in British Columbia.

Month on month (%)

Jun May(rev) May(prev)

Total

+6.1 +12.6

+10.5 Residential

-1.8 +11.4

+8.5 Nonresidential +20.4 +14.8

+14.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

