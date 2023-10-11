News & Insights

US Markets

Value of Canada building permits up 3.4% in August

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

October 11, 2023 — 08:30 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 3.4% in August from July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with the largest increase recorded in British Columbia.

Month on month (%)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev)

Total

+3.4

-3.8

-1.5 Residential

-3.7

+1.5

+5.4 Nonresidential +14.8 -11.2

-11.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast August building permits to have increased 0.5% from July. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.