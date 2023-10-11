Value of Canada building permits up 3.4% in August

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 3.4% in August from July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with the largest increase recorded in British Columbia.

Month on month (%)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev)

Total

+3.4

-3.8

-1.5 Residential

-3.7

+1.5

+5.4 Nonresidential +14.8 -11.2

-11.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast August building permits to have increased 0.5% from July. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

