Value of Canada building permits up 3.4% in August

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 3.4% in August from July, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with the largest increase recorded in British Columbia.
Month on month (%)
Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev)
Total
+3.4
-3.8
-1.5 Residential
-3.7
+1.5
+5.4 Nonresidential +14.8 -11.2
-11.5
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast August building permits to have increased 0.5% from July. (Reporting by Dale Smith)
