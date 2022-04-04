Value of Canada building permits up 21.0% in February to hit record

Apr 4 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose 21.0% in February from January, hitting a record high of C$12.42 billion ($9.93 billion), Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, with both commercial and institutions up in the non-residential sector.

The value of building permits were up in eight provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

Total

+21.0

-8.2

-8.8 Residential

+9.8 -10.5

-11.6 Nonresidential +43.2

-3.1

-2.7

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. ($1 = 1.2491 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Dale Smith) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.