Value of Canada building permits up 20.2% in May

June 29 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 20.2% in May from April, Statistics Canada said on Monday. This is the largest percentage increase since March 2009, as coronavirus restrictions relaxed in Ontario, Quebec,and Prince Edward Island.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, with single-family permits up a record 37.5%. The commercial component led the rise in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with Quebec recording the largest value increase.

Month on month (%)

May Apr(rev) Apr(prev)

Total

+20.2 -15.4

-17.1 Residential

+18.7 -11.5

-14.2 Nonresidential +22.9 -21.9

-21.9

