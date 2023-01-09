Value of Canada building permits up 14.1% in November

Jan 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by a 14.1% in November from October, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the industrial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

Total

+14.1

-5.3

-1.4 Residential

+13.7 -10.3

-6.4 Nonresidential +14.9

+5.5

+9.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

