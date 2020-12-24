Value of Canada building permits up 12.9% in November

Dec 24 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 12.9% in November from October, easily beating analyst estimates of a 3.0% gain, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.

The value of residential permits hit a new record in November with both the single-family and multi-family components rising, while the commercial and institutional components led the gain in the non-residential sector.

The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)

Total

+12.9 -12.6

-14.6 Residential

+10.0

-4.6

-5.9 Nonresidential +19.5 -26.8

-29.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts, on average, had expected the value of building permits in November to rise by 3.0%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com, 343-961-4020)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.