Value of Canada building permits up 12.9% in November
Dec 24 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 12.9% in November from October, easily beating analyst estimates of a 3.0% gain, Statistics Canada data showed on Thursday.
The value of residential permits hit a new record in November with both the single-family and multi-family components rising, while the commercial and institutional components led the gain in the non-residential sector.
The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.
Month on month (%)
Nov Oct(rev) Oct(prev)
Total
+12.9 -12.6
-14.6 Residential
+10.0
-4.6
-5.9 Nonresidential +19.5 -26.8
-29.5
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts, on average, had expected the value of building permits in November to rise by 3.0%. (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Julie Gordon) (julie.gordon@tr.com, 343-961-4020)
