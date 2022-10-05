US Markets

Value of Canada building permits up 11.9% in August

The value of Canadian building permits grew by a surprise 11.9% in August from July, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday. Analysts had forecast a decline of 0.5%.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the increase in the industrial and institutional components drove gains in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev)

Total

+11.9

-7.3

-6.6 Residential

+12.0

-9.6

-8.6 Nonresidential +11.8

-2.0

-2.1

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast a 0.5% decrease in building permits in August from July. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

