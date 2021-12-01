US Markets

Value of Canada building permits up 1.3% in October

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PATRICK DOYLE

The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.3% in October from September, beating expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.3% in October from September, beating expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components led the gains in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

Total

+1.3

+4.1

+4.3 Residential

-0.1

+7.7

+8.2 Nonresidential

+4.2

-2.6

-3.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the value of building permits would fall by 1.0% in October from September. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon) ((Julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest US Markets Videos

Test Video TOPIC US market

Nov 24, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular