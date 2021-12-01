Value of Canada building permits up 1.3% in October
Dec 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.3% in October from September, beating expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components led the gains in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.
Month on month (%)
Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)
Total
+1.3
+4.1
+4.3 Residential
-0.1
+7.7
+8.2 Nonresidential
+4.2
-2.6
-3.2
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the value of building permits would fall by 1.0% in October from September. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon) ((Julie.gordon@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.