Value of Canada building permits up 1.3% in October

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.3% in October from September, beating expectations, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial and institutional components led the gains in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

Total

+1.3

+4.1

+4.3 Residential

-0.1

+7.7

+8.2 Nonresidential

+4.2

-2.6

-3.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the value of building permits would fall by 1.0% in October from September. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Julie Gordon) ((Julie.gordon@tr.com))

