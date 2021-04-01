Value of Canada building permits unexpectedly rises 2.1% in February

April 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 2.1% in February from a month earlier, beating expectations, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

A Reuters survey of analysts pointed toward a February decline of 1.4%.

The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while all three components in the non-residential sector saw an increase. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)

Total

+2.1

+6.9

+8.2 Residential

-2.9

+8.4

+10.6 Non-residential +14.2

+3.3

+2.6

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 1.4% decline in the value of building permits in February from January. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))

