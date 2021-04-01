Value of Canada building permits unexpectedly rises 2.1% in February
April 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 2.1% in February from a month earlier, beating expectations, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
A Reuters survey of analysts pointed toward a February decline of 1.4%.
The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while all three components in the non-residential sector saw an increase. The value of building permits were up in five provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest increase.
Month on month (%)
Feb Jan(rev) Jan(prev)
Total
+2.1
+6.9
+8.2 Residential
-2.9
+8.4
+10.6 Non-residential +14.2
+3.3
+2.6
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a 1.4% decline in the value of building permits in February from January. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer (steve.scherer@tr.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.