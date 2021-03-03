US Markets

Value of Canada building permits rose 8.2% to record level in January

The value of Canadian building permits rose by 8.2% to a record level of C$9.9 billion ($7.8 billion) in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the industrial and commercial components led the growth in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in four provinces, with Ontario recording the largest increase, Statscan said.

Month on month (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

Total

+8.2

-4.4

-4.1 Residential

+10.6

-1.4

-0.9 Nonresidential

+2.6 -10.8

-10.8

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts, on average, had expected the value of building permits in January to rise by 3.5%.

($1 = 1.2642 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Dale Smith; editing by Steve Scherer) ((steve.scherer@tr.com))

