Value of Canada building permits rises 1.7% in August

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.7% in August from July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the industrial component led the increase in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in six provinces, led by Quebec. Month on month (%)

Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Total

+1.7

-1.6

-3.0 Residential

+7.1

-4.0

-6.2 Nonresidential

-8.6

+3.5

+3.3 NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)

