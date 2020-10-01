Value of Canada building permits rises 1.7% in August
OTTAWA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits rose by 1.7% in August from July, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the industrial component led the increase in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in six provinces, led by Quebec. Month on month (%)
Aug Jul(rev) Jul(prev) Total
+1.7
-1.6
-3.0 Residential
+7.1
-4.0
-6.2 Nonresidential
-8.6
+3.5
+3.3 NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by David Ljunggren)
