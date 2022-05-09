Value of Canada building permits down 9.3% in March

May 9 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 9.3% in March from February, Statistics Canada said on Monday. Two large hospital permits issued in February pushed that month's total to a record high.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while the rise in the industrial component was unable to overcome declines in the commercial and institutional components in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in six provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease.

Month on month (%)

Mar Feb(rev) Feb(prev)

Total

-9.3 +24.6

+21.0 Residential

+4.7 +10.9

+9.8 Nonresidential -29.5 +51.3

+43.2

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

