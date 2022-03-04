Value of Canada building permits down 8.8% in January
March 4 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 2.0%.
The residential sector fell in both multi-family and single family components, while the non-residential sector was pulled down by the commercial and institutional components, even as the industrial component posted a moderate gain.
The value of building permits were down in seven provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease in value.
Month on month (%)
Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)
Total
-8.8
-2.4
-1.9 Residential
-11.6
-4.1
-2.7 Nonresidential
-2.7
+1.8
0.0
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Dale Smith) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))
