Value of Canada building permits down 8.8% in January

March 4 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 2.0%.

The residential sector fell in both multi-family and single family components, while the non-residential sector was pulled down by the commercial and institutional components, even as the industrial component posted a moderate gain.

The value of building permits were down in seven provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease in value.

Month on month (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

Total

-8.8

-2.4

-1.9 Residential

-11.6

-4.1

-2.7 Nonresidential

-2.7

+1.8

0.0

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Dale Smith) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.