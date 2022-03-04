US Markets

Value of Canada building permits down 8.8% in January

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 2.0%.

March 4 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 8.8% in January from December, Statistics Canada said on Friday. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a gain of 2.0%.

The residential sector fell in both multi-family and single family components, while the non-residential sector was pulled down by the commercial and institutional components, even as the industrial component posted a moderate gain.

The value of building permits were down in seven provinces, with British Columbia recording the largest decrease in value.

Month on month (%)

Jan Dec(rev) Dec(prev)

Total

-8.8

-2.4

-1.9 Residential

-11.6

-4.1

-2.7 Nonresidential

-2.7

+1.8

0.0

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Dale Smith) ((julie.gordon@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular