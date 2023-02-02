US Markets

Value of Canada building permits down 7.3% in December

February 02, 2023 — 08:30 am EST

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 7.3% in December from November, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the commercial and institutional components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, but decreases in Ontario more than offset the gains in other provinces.

Month on month (%)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

Total

-7.3 +14.9

+14.1 Residential

-8.4 +14.1

+13.7 Nonresidential

-5.3 +16.2

+14.9

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

