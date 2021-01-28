US Markets

Value of Canada building permits down 4.1% in December

Reuters
Jan 28 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 4.1% in December from November, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

That's better than a median forecast for a 5.0% decline, according to a Reuters survey of analysts. Building permits fell an unadjusted 2.3% in 2020 from 2019, Statscan said. Building permits had gained 3.1% from 2018.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for the single-family component, while intentions for all three components in the non-residential sector declined. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, with Newfoundland and Labrador recording the largest increase.

Month on month (%)

Dec Nov(rev) Nov(prev)

Total

-4.1 +12.5

+12.9 Residential

-0.9

+9.6

+10.0 Nonresidential -10.8 +19.3

+19.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith, editing by Steve Scherer)

