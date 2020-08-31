US Markets

Value of Canada building permits down 3.0% in July

The value of Canadian building permits fell by 3.0% in July from June, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The residential sector saw lower intentions for multi-family component, while the commercial component led the increase in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, led by Ontario.

Month on month (%)

Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev)

Total

-3.0

+5.7

+6.2 Residential

-6.2

+8.3

+7.0 Nonresidential

+3.3

+0.8

+4.6

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))

