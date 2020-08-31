Value of Canada building permits down 3.0% in July
Aug 31 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 3.0% in July from June, Statistics Canada said on Monday.
The residential sector saw lower intentions for multi-family component, while the commercial component led the increase in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were up in seven provinces, led by Ontario.
Month on month (%)
Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev)
Total
-3.0
+5.7
+6.2 Residential
-6.2
+8.3
+7.0 Nonresidential
+3.3
+0.8
+4.6
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith; Editing by Julie Gordon) ((julie.gordon@tr.com; Reuters Ottawa Bureau +1 613 235 6745))
