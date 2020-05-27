Value of Canada building permits down 17.1% in April

May 27 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits dropped by 17.1% in April from March, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

The residential sector saw a record decrease in intentions for the single-family component, while the commercial component led the decline in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in eight provinces, with Quebec recording the largest decrease.

Month on month (%)

April Mar(rev) Mar(prev)

Total

-17.1

-13.4

-13.2 Residential

-14.2

-13.5

-13.1 Nonresidential -21.9

-13.2

-13.3

