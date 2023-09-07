Value of Canada building permits down 1.5% in July

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 1.5% in July from June, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while all three components were down in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in six provinces, with the largest decrease recorded in British Columbia.

Month on month (%)

Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev)

Total

-1.5

+7.5

+6.1 Residential

+5.4

-1.3

-1.8 Nonresidential -11.5 +23.6

+20.4

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast July building permits to have declined 5.0% from June. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

