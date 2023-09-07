Value of Canada building permits down 1.5% in July

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by 1.5% in July from June, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.
The residential sector saw higher intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while all three components were down in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in six provinces, with the largest decrease recorded in British Columbia.
Month on month (%)
Jul Jun(rev) Jun(prev)
Total
-1.5
+7.5
+6.1 Residential
+5.4
-1.3
-1.8 Nonresidential -11.5 +23.6
+20.4
NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast July building permits to have declined 5.0% from June. (Reporting by Dale Smith)
