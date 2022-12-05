Value of Canada building permits down 1.4% in October

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits fell by a 1.4% in October from September, Statistics Canada said on Monday.

The residential sector saw lower intentions for both the single-family and multi-family components, while both the industrial and commercial components were up in the non-residential sector. The value of building permits were down in seven provinces, with Quebec recording the largest decrease.

Month on month (%)

Oct Sep(rev) Sep(prev)

Total

-1.4 -18.2

-17.5 Residential

-6.4 -16.6

-15.6 Nonresidential

+9.5 -21.6

-21.5

NOTE: All figures are seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Dale Smith)

